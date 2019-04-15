Man Accused of Killing Iowa State Golf Standout Wants Trial Moved

Posted 6:54 pm, April 15, 2019

Collin Richards (WHO-HD)

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The man accused of killing an Iowa State golf standout is asking for his trial to be moved out of Story County.

Collin Richards is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Celia Barquin Arozamena last September.

Between pre-trial publicity and Iowa State University being one of the largest employers in the region, Richards’ attorneys say he could not get a fair trial in Story County.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for early next month.

