New Giveaway Formed After $1 Million Iowa Lottery Prize Goes Unclaimed

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Lottery released a plan for a new giveaway, funded by the money from an unclaimed prize in Nevada.

“A $1 million prize was won in the Powerball drawing on April 11, 2018 at a Casey’s store in Nevada,” Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn said.

This is the first time in Iowa Lottery history that a $1 million prize has not been claimed.

Strawn said the money had to go into a new giveaway to follow state code. "And then, the policy makers, of course, with the proceeds generated by the Iowa Lottery, state policy makers make those decisions on how best to allocate those resources for state needs," Strawn said.

Tickets for the giveaway can be purchased from May 29 through June 18, and you don’t even have to have winning numbers to get the prize.

“Every Powerball ticket purchased, only in Iowa in this three week window, represents a shot at a million dollars,” Strawn said.

Several Iowans said with $1 million they would do everything from buying cars to setting up college funds for their kids.

“With a million dollars, I would take care of my family, extended family and set my kids up for college and all of that,” Amber Hughes said.

“I would probably first make sure that my kids' college education is fully funded and then find something fun to do and then probably give quite a bit away since it was just something that fell into my lap anyhow,” Chip Albright said.

“I have two kids as well, so the college fun would be a have to. Beyond that, take a trip with the kids,” Cody Allison said.

“My husband and I would get new cars. We’d go on vacation and probably give the rest to charity,” Carol MacDonald said.

The drawing for the promotion will be held June 19.