× One Suspect Charged With Murder in Des Moines Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — One suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a homicide in Des Moines.

Twenty-eight-year-old Des Moines resident Javell D. Williams has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery, according to police.

Seventeen-year-old Donzell Martin has been identified as the victim of a shooting Sunday.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of E. 12th Street around 8:39 p.m. after receiving multiple calls from people who said they heard gunfire.

Just a few minutes later, police were called to Mercy Hospital after someone brought in Martin, who was suffering injuries from a shooting.

Police believe Martin was shot in the 1700 block of E. 12th Street, where they initially received the reports of gunfire. They also say evidence indicates he was targeted.

Police detectives continue to investigate the incident and say additonal arrests are anticipated.