Oskaloosa Man Convicted of Murder in Death of William Penn Basketball Player

OSKALOOSA, Iowa -- An Oskaloosa man will spend up to 50 years behind bars for the murder of a William Penn basketball player last year.

On Monday, a jury found 23-year-old Luke VanHemert guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Marquis Todd.

Todd died after a fight in March last year that was sparked by a minor car accident at 603 North Third Street in Oskaloosa. Police say a fight broke out between the people in Todd’s car and people in another vehicle that was involved in the accident. Todd was found at a gas station a few blocks away, suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

VanHemert will be sentenced in June.