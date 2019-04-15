Pacific Junction Residents Allowed In- With Evacuation Lifted For Part of Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa- Evacuation orders were lifted for part of this community, thirty days after the order came to leave town.

“Here in Pacific Junction, they have opened up the mandatory evacuation area west of Depot street,” said Sheri Bowen, Public Information Officer for the Mills County Emergency Management Agency. “The east side is still under that mandatory evacuation, however we have seen several individuals who are going into check on their homes in that area.”

Clydie Nelson came back on Sunday, and again Monday to retrieve items from her home on the east side of town. She can’t stay yet, but she said it’s important to get some items.

“Nice to be able to get home yesterday,and get some of the stuff out, to give my kids a piece of home, to where they knew they were going to be okay,” said Nelson. “I think it’s going to be hit and miss, with who comes home, and who doesn’t, I’m not afraid to rebuild, I’ve seen this from stud to stud, I’m not afraid to rebuild.”

Rebuilding will have to wait until the water is gone from this town. Nelson said it was hard to walk into her home for the first time in a month, this past weekend.

“I remember as a kid in ’93, playing in the ditches and in the creeks,and what not, nothing like this,” said Nelson. “Even in ’52 I’ve got a picture of my grandma down by the school, she’s about knee high in water, but nothing prepares you for this.”

Water in the Nelson home was clear to the ceiling, one bedroom ceiling collapsed due to the water.