× Police: Body Found in Marshalltown Could be Missing Woman

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown police have located a body that they say could be that of a missing Mason City woman.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, the Marshalltown Police Department received a report of a body discovered in a farm field east of the Walmart at the 2800 block of South Center Street.

When police arrived, they found what they believe to be a woman’s body. Police have not identified the body, and they will determine the cause of death when an autopsy is conducted.

Police say preliminary information suggests it could be the body of 32-year-old Michelle Marie Grommet, a Mason City woman who was reported as a missing person on March 22.

Police say Grommet was last seen when police and medics responded to a medical call on March 15. That was also the last time family members report seeing or hearing from her.

Police do not have any evidence at this time that suggests foul play is associated with this death.

Marshalltown police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will continue to investigate the discovery of the body and the Grommet missing person case.