Police: Des Moines 17-Year-Old Dies after East Side Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say a Des Moines 17-year-old was the victim of a deadly shooting Sunday night on the city’s east side.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of E. 12th Street around 8:39 p.m. after receiving multiple calls from people who said they heard gunfire.

Just a few minutes later, police were called to Mercy Hospital after someone brought in a gunshot victim. The 17-year-old male victim died from his injuries. His name has not been released as officials work to notify his family.

Police believe the teen was shot in the 1700 block of E. 12th Street, where they initially received the reports of gunfire. They also say evidence indicates the teen was targeted.

Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses but have not released whether they have identified a suspect in the shooting.

This is the fourth homicide of 2019 in Des Moines.