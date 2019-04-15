× Victim in Friday Johnston Shooting Identified, Listed in Serious Condition

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man who was shot in the neck and thrown from a vehicle last Friday in Johnston.

The Johnston Police Department identified 19-year-old Lee Targblor of Johnston as the victim in the incident. He is listed in serious condition at a Des Moines hospital.

Police arrested 19-year-old Tyron Cratty and 20-year-old Madalynn Perez, both of Des Moines, in the shooting. They were taken into custody early Saturday morning on material witness arrest warrants.

Cratty and Perez are now both charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, willful injury causing serious injury, and going armed with intent.

Johnston police say it was a targeted act of violence with all suspects now in custody.