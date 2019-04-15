× Victims in Weekend Marshalltown Shooting Identified

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Police have released the names of three people injured in a shooting in Marshalltown early Sunday morning.

Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper said Devonte Brooks, Selena Quezada, and Alrenae Winfrey are the victims in the shooting that happened in the 400 block of Melody Lane just before 4:00 a.m.

All three were transported to hospitals in Des Moines due to their injuries. Quezada and Winfrey’s current conditions are not available, but they had initially been listed in critical condition. Brooks is listed in good condition.

Police arrested 22-year-old Trevion Hardin in connection with the shooting. He is facing three counts each of attempted murder, willful injury, intimidation with a weapon, as well as a number of firearms violations. He is being held in the Marshall County Jail.

Chief Tupper said he believes a verbal altercation at a house party led to the shooting.

“We don’t have a lot of this. And when it does occur it’s isolated and usually targeted with individuals that know each other or are well-acquainted with each other,” said Tupper.

While police say there is no ongoing threat from the incident, their investigation into the shooting continues. If you have information about the case, contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725.