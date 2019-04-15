× ‘We Need Congress to Act,’ Iowa Governor Calls for Money to Help Flood Recovery and Announces State Effort

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Monday the formation of the Flood Recovery Advisory Board to oversee recovery and rebuilding following catastrophic flooding in the state.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"To move forward, it's critical that we not only provide money at the state level but also have a central point of coordination and plan to use the funds," the governor announced in a news conference, flanked by department and legislative leaders.

The 15-person board will coordinate state and federal funds and plot short and long-term needs for damaged residential, business and infrastructure.

The governor requested $25 million in state funds over the next two years to aid the effort but said most of the estimated $1.6 billion in damages will need to come from the federal government. Congress has failed so far to agree on an aid package for Iowa and other states that have dealt with weather-related disasters.

House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, a Republican from Clear Lake, and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, a Republican from Ankeny, pledged to support the governor's request.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst addressed Congress' failure to pass an aid package for Iowa and other impacted states.