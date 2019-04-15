× Win a $50 gift card to Full Court Press Restaurants!

How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

One lucky winner will receive a $50 gift card to Full Court Press Restaurants which include el Bait Shop, the Royal Mile, Fong’s, High Life Lounge, Buzzard Billy’s and Hessen Haus!

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

How can I learn more about the Duck Derby and how I could win $10,000?

Click here to learn more about the Duck Derby.