× Win tickets to the PBR Velocity Tour PLUS a date night package!

How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

One lucky winner will receive 4 tickets to see the PBR Velocity Tour at the Iowa Events Center on April 27th. Plus a date night package that includes a night stay at the Embassy Suites Downtown and a $50 gift card to Big Al’s BBQ.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Click here for more information about the PBR Velocity Tour at the Iowa Events Center.