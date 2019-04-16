× Booker, Buttigieg Making Central Iowa Campaign Stops Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two presidential candidates hoping to win the Democratic Party’s nomination will be in central Iowa Tuesday.

New Jersey senator Cory Booker will stop in Carroll to host a Coffee with Cory meet and greet at 1:30. The stop at Queen Beans Coffee is part of a tour to outline his plans for economic justice for working families.

Later Tuesday, South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg will be hosting a town hall at Franklin Junior High School’s gym in Des Moines at 5:30 p.m.

This is his first stop in Iowa since formally entering the race on Sunday.