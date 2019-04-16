Booker, Buttigieg Making Central Iowa Campaign Stops Tuesday

Posted 12:36 pm, April 16, 2019, by

Sen. Cory Booker and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two presidential candidates hoping to win the Democratic Party’s nomination will be in central Iowa Tuesday.

New Jersey senator Cory Booker will stop in Carroll to host a Coffee with Cory meet and greet at 1:30. The stop at Queen Beans Coffee is part of a tour to outline his plans for economic justice for working families.

Later Tuesday, South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg will be hosting a town hall at Franklin Junior High School’s gym in Des Moines at 5:30 p.m.

This is his first stop in Iowa since formally entering the race on Sunday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.