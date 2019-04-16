Buccaneers Beat Fargo in OT, Advance to West Semis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Michael Mancinelli scored the game-winner with 4:23 left in overtime, and the Buccaneers beat Fargo 3-2 Tuesday to advance to the USHL's Western Conference semifinals.

Fargo led 1-0 after the first period, but Matt Brown's second-period goal tied the game. After the Force took the lead later in the period, Brown netted a second goal in the third, to knot it back up.

Mancinelli tallied the game-winner late in the overtime period, tapping the puck past the Fargo goalie while falling down. With the win, the Buccaneers take the series, 2-0.

Des Moines will host Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals next Tuesday against an opponent to be determined.