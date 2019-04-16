Channel 13 Earns 28 Awards for Journalism Excellence from Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association and Iowa Broadcast News Association

Coveted achievements include Best Newscast, Best Weather, Best Sports and Overall Excellence

WHO-HD Weather Team wins MBJA First Place honors 5 out of last 6 years

Sports Director Keith Murphy wins IBNA’s 1st Place Sportscast 7 out of last 8 years

DES MOINES, IA – WHO-HD picked up 28 awards for journalism excellence the past Saturday night at dual award ceremonies. First, Channel 13 News was the big winner in Minneapolis at the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA) annual awards earning 11 Eric Sevareid Awards for journalism excellence. 17 additional awards were claimed at the Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA) annual convention and awards held in Johnston.

At the MBJA awards, Channel 13 News earned coveted First Place “Best Newscast” honors for an August 2018 6pm newscast showcasing their coverage of the Mollie Tibbetts case. The station also won First Place in the weather for the fifth time in the last six years. The latest award is for the station’s July severe weather coverage of the devasting tornadoes in Marshalltown and Pella. First Place awards were also received in the categories of General Reporting, Series, Photojournalism and Sports Reporting.

At the IBNA awards, WHO-HD also won First Place in Weather Excellence for last July’s tornado outbreak and in Spot News Coverage for their Mollie Tibbitts case coverage. For the seventh time in the last eight years, the Keith Murphy earned First Place honors for Best Sportscast. And, Channel 13 News took home the coveted “Overall Excellence” honors as the best television news operation in the state.

Here’s the complete list of awards plus links to watch the submissions.

2019 Awards Compilation