Channel 13 Earns 28 Awards for Journalism Excellence from Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association and Iowa Broadcast News Association

Posted 1:31 pm, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:00AM, April 16, 2019

Coveted achievements include Best Newscast, Best Weather, Best Sports and Overall Excellence

WHO-HD Weather Team wins MBJA First Place honors 5 out of last 6 years

Sports Director Keith Murphy wins IBNA’s 1st Place Sportscast 7 out of last 8 years

DES MOINES, IA – WHO-HD picked up 28 awards for journalism excellence the past Saturday night at dual award ceremonies. First, Channel 13 News was the big winner in Minneapolis at the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA) annual awards earning 11 Eric Sevareid Awards for journalism excellence. 17 additional awards were claimed at the Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA) annual convention and awards held in Johnston.

At the MBJA awards, Channel 13 News earned coveted First Place “Best Newscast” honors for an August 2018 6pm newscast showcasing their coverage of the Mollie Tibbetts case. The station also won First Place in the weather for the fifth time in the last six years. The latest award is for the station’s July severe weather coverage of the devasting tornadoes in Marshalltown and Pella. First Place awards were also received in the categories of General Reporting, Series, Photojournalism and Sports Reporting.

At the IBNA awards, WHO-HD also won First Place in Weather Excellence for last July’s tornado outbreak and in Spot News Coverage for their Mollie Tibbitts case coverage. For the seventh time in the last eight years, the Keith Murphy earned First Place honors for Best Sportscast. And, Channel 13 News took home the coveted “Overall Excellence” honors as the best television news operation in the state.

Here’s the complete list of awards plus links to watch the submissions.

2019 Awards Compilation

Organization
Award
Description
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
1ST PLACE
Eric Sevareid
Award
Newscast
Channel 13 News at 6
Erin Kiernan & Dan Winters Anchors,Chief Meteorologist Ed Wilson, Sports Director Keith Murphy,Paul Lepert, Producer
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
1ST PLACE
Eric Sevareid Award
Weather (TV Only)
Channel 13 News Weather Compilation
Chief Meteorologist Ed Wilson, Meteorologists Jeriann Ritter, Brett McIntyre, Megan Salois, Amber Alexander
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
1ST PLACE
Eric Sevareid Award
General Reporting
Iowa’s Poorest Counties
Dave Price, Reporter
Eric Gooden & Mike Borland, Photojournalists
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
1ST PLACE
Eric Sevareid Award
Series
Childhood Cancer Awareness
Megan Reuther, Reporter
Trent Reicks & Jeff Harmeyer, Photojournalists
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
1ST PLACE
Eric Sevareid Award
Photojournalism (TV Only)
Pipe Dream
Dan Winters, Reporter
Randy Schumacher, Photojournalist
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
1ST PLACE
Eric Sevareid Award
Sports Reporting
Overlooked, All Heart
John Sears, Reporter/Photojournalist
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
Eric Sevareid
Award Of Merit
Broadcast Writing
Andy Fales Covers Iowa
Andy Fales
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
Eric Sevareid
Award Of Merit
Soft Feature
Pipe Dream
Dan Winters, Reporter
Randy Schumacher, Photojournalist
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
Eric Sevareid
Award Of Merit
Hard Feature
More Than A Mugshot
Samantha Gronlund, Reporter
Austin Page & Lee Rouse, Photojournalists
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
Eric Sevareid
Award Of Merit
Sports Reporting
Hype Help from the Blue
John Sears, Reporter/Photojournalist
 
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
1st Place
Overall Excellence
Channel 13 News Team Compilation
Rod Peterson, News Director
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
1st Place
Weather
Channel 13 News Weather Compilation
Chief Meteorologist Ed Wilson, Meteorologists Jeriann Ritter, Brett McIntyre, Megan Salois, Amber Alexander
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
1st Place
Spot News
Mollie Tibbetts Coverage
Channel 13 News Team
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
1st Place
Best Sportscast
Compilation
Keith Murphy, John Sears and Team
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
1st Place
Sports Coverage
Sonya Heitshusen, Reporter
Eric Gooden, Photojournalist
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
1st Place
Feature
Justin Surrency, Reporter
Eric Gooden, Photojournalist
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
1st Place
Public Affairs
Jodi Long, Reporter
Eric Gooden & Austin Page, Photojournalists
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
2nd Place
Excellence in Anchoring
Keith Murphy Compilation
Keith Murphy, Sports Director
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
2nd Place
News Photography
Compilation
Randy Schumacher, Photojournalist
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
Honorable Mention
Best Newscast
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
Honorable Mention
News Photography
Mike Borland & Eric Gooden, Photojournalists
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
Honorable Mention
General Reporting
Jodi Long, Reporter
Randy Schumacher, Photojournalist
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
Honorable Mention
Political Reporting
Jodi Long,Reporter
Sam Lozada, Photojournalist
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
Honorable Mention
Feature
Dan Winters, Reporter
Randy Schumacher, Photojournalist
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
Honorable Mention
Farm and Agribusiness
Andy Fales, Reporter
Randy Schumacher, Photojournalist
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
Honorable Mention
Pubic Affairs
Compilation
Channel 13 News Team

 

