Channel 13 Earns 28 Awards for Journalism Excellence from Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association and Iowa Broadcast News Association

Coveted achievements include Best Newscast, Best Weather, Best Sports and Overall Excellence
WHO-HD Weather Team wins MBJA First Place honors 5 out of last 6 years
Sports Director Keith Murphy wins IBNA’s 1st Place Sportscast 7 out of last 8 years
DES MOINES, IA – WHO-HD picked up 28 awards for journalism excellence the past Saturday night at dual award ceremonies. First, Channel 13 News was the big winner in Minneapolis at the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA) annual awards earning 11 Eric Sevareid Awards for journalism excellence. 17 additional awards were claimed at the Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA) annual convention and awards held in Johnston.
At the MBJA awards, Channel 13 News earned coveted First Place “Best Newscast” honors for an August 2018 6pm newscast showcasing their coverage of the Mollie Tibbetts case. The station also won First Place in the weather for the fifth time in the last six years. The latest award is for the station’s July severe weather coverage of the devasting tornadoes in Marshalltown and Pella. First Place awards were also received in the categories of General Reporting, Series, Photojournalism and Sports Reporting.
At the IBNA awards, WHO-HD also won First Place in Weather Excellence for last July’s tornado outbreak and in Spot News Coverage for their Mollie Tibbitts case coverage. For the seventh time in the last eight years, the Keith Murphy earned First Place honors for Best Sportscast. And, Channel 13 News took home the coveted “Overall Excellence” honors as the best television news operation in the state.
Here’s the complete list of awards plus links to watch the submissions.
2019 Awards Compilation
|
Organization
|
Award
|
Description
|
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
|
1ST PLACE
|
Newscast
|
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
|
1ST PLACE
|
Weather (TV Only)
|
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
|
1ST PLACE
|
General Reporting
|
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
|
1ST PLACE
|
Series
|
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
|
1ST PLACE
|
Photojournalism (TV Only)
|
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
|
1ST PLACE
|
Sports Reporting
|
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
|
Eric Sevareid
|
Broadcast Writing
|
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
|
Eric Sevareid
|
Soft Feature
|
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
|
Eric Sevareid
|
Hard Feature
|
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)
|
Eric Sevareid
|
Sports Reporting
|
|
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
|
1st Place
|
Overall Excellence
|
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
|
1st Place
|
Weather
|
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
|
1st Place
|
Spot News
|
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
|
1st Place
|
Best Sportscast
|
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
|
1st Place
|
Sports Coverage
|
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
|
1st Place
|
Feature
|
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
|
1st Place
|
Public Affairs
|
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
|
2nd Place
|
Excellence in Anchoring
|
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
|
2nd Place
|
News Photography
|
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
|
Honorable Mention
|
Best Newscast
|
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
|
Honorable Mention
|
News Photography
|
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
|
Honorable Mention
|
General Reporting
|
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
|
Honorable Mention
|
Political Reporting
|
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
|
Honorable Mention
|
Feature
|
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
|
Honorable Mention
|
Farm and Agribusiness
|
Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA)
|
Honorable Mention
|
Pubic Affairs