× Des Moines Man Found Guilty of Murdering his Girlfriend

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his girlfriend.

Nineteen-year-old Katelynn Gould was beaten to death in 2016. Her body was found inside the garage of a home on NE Aurora Avenue.

On Monday, a jury found Nickolas Pettinger guilty of first-degree murder. He will be sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.