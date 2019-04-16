Friend Remembers Donzell Martin, the Latest Des Moines Homicide Victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines man accused of killing a 17-year-old made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Javell Williams, 28, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery. His bond is set at $1 million, and he is due back in court next week.

Williams is accused of shooting 17-year-old Donzell Martin to death. Martin's friends and family are remembering a young life cut short.

“I am going to try and make it. This one really hit home though. With him for me losing him would be like losing my mom," Arkeya Quinn said.

Quinn's friend Donzell Martin was shot and killed last Sunday. The shooting happened on E. 12th Street in Des Moines.

“He was a real person. He was always there for me. He would help you out if you really needed it," Quinn said.

But now Quinn is left cherishing one of the last memories she had with Martin.

“I ran up behind him in the hallway and I jumped on him. He threw me a little bit, then realized it was me and he gave me a big hug," Quinn said.

Quinn said his memory will live on.

“I feel like he will be remembered for how he always approached people and how he would interact with people," Quinn said.

Quinn hopes her friend rests easy knowing his alleged killer is behind bars.

“It makes me feel a little better, but it doesn't not justify or cover up the fact that he is gone; the fact that he took him from a lot of people, not only me," Quinn said.

Martin was involved in the Brother 2 Brother program.

He is the third metro teenager to be shot in the past ten days.