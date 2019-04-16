High-Flying Cuban Defector First Becomes Volleyball Star, Then Proud American Resident.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last year at this time, we introduced you to grand view volleyball phenom Felix Chapman. Chapman defected from Cuba for a better life in the United States.

If Felix can lead the Vikings to another national title, that will be the 2nd best thing to happen to him in the past week.

felix chapman is a nightmare for opposing teams.

at 6-8 chapman plays the game with fire and emotion as if every point might be his last.

(chapman): "the emotion is when you love to play volleyball. I've been playing for 14 years."

(donan): "he's a perfectionist he wants to work hard he wants to do his bet to make the team better."

felix fled cuba in 2015, spent 2 years in puerto rico before making the move to des moines.

(chapman) "i havent seen my family in 4 years."

(donan): ". He made a huge sacrifice leaving his home country in coming to the us. Lots of risk and nothing was guaranteed."

(chapman): "right now everything in my life has been a challenge. I think right now i have to get the opportunity. Im the kind of person if i get a simple opportunity i'm going for it."

that door of opportunity has opened. Just last week chapman was granted permanent residency from the u-s government.

(chapman): "i remember my lawyer called at 8 am, i didn't answer i was sleeping. So she left me a voice message, when i heard that i said whoa. I was in shock, running around the room, excited. The day was good. The emotion was feeling what i've been through, i feel great right now."

becoming a permanent resident is the next step to ultimately becoming a us citizen.

(donan): "for him to get that news is pretty special for us because he can pursue some different dreams doors have opened up for him and his family. "

(chapman): "right now i feel like i can do more than what i was doing. I am available to work to help people, to visit my family, to fly. Before i didn`t have the opportunity. That was a big step for me. Right now im really glad i'm here really glad the people that have helped me."

in des moines, john sears channel 13 sports.