NORWALK, Iowa -- Norwalk got goals from Mason Lucas and Matthew Palen, and the No. 14 Warriors blanked No. 3 Pella on Tuesday, 2-0.

After 61 minutes of scoreless soccer, Lucas got a one-on-one run-out and tapped the ball past Pella keeper Mason Diaz. Palen added an insurance goal off a rebound a bit later for Norwalk (5-4).