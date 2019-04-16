× Police: Woman Had Kids Inside Car When She Intentionally Rammed Ex-Boyfriend’s Vehicle

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman was arrested Monday night after police say she rammed her car into her ex-boyfriend’s car, all while she had small children in the vehicle with her.

Officers were called to the VA Hospital at 3600 30th St. around 8:00 p.m. on a report of a traffic accident with a dispute, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. When police arrived, they discovered 19-year-old Dashalique Jackson had rammed her vehicle into her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle.

Several veterans who were standing outside smoking witnessed the incident and confirmed to police that Jackson’s actions were intentional.

Police say there were two small children inside Jackson’s vehicle at the time of the incident. They were released into the custody of Jackson’s mother.

Jackson was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on one charge of domestic abuse assault display or use of a weapon and two counts of child endangerment.