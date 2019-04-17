× Day of Serving Across Ringgold County

MT AYR, Iowa- Classes were dismissed at Mt. Ayr and Diagonal High Schools so students could spend the day serving.

“We have 39 projects throughout Ringgold County, spread out between Tingley, Mount Ayr, Diagonal, Ellston, and Shannon City,” said project leader, Emily Newton, a Senior at Diagonal High. “We are the help pod helping enrich the lives of people, we are a philanthropic group out of Ringgold County.”

The group has gotten grant help from the Dekko Foundation, to assist the groups with various community improvement projects.

“Great chance for kids to learn service learning in practice to give back to the communities that give so much to them, and their schools,” said Abby Elliott, of Mt. Ayr Schools. “We have a lot of kids, for them, this is one of the highlights of the year because they don’t have to do any math problems today.”

“Hard to say how do exactly put it into words,” said freshman Braydon Swietlak. “It just kind of kind of builds up who you are and makes people respect you more and helps people know that you respect others as well too.”

The groups were busy raking, picking up trash, painting cabins at a local park, painting curbs, and cleaning gravestones at a local cemetery.