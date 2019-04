× Des Moines Man Convicted of Murdering His Brother

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of killing his brother.

Tuesday, a jury found 51-year-old Shawn Davis guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Preston Davis.

Preston was stabbed to death at a family gathering back in august of 2017.

Shawn faces a minimum of 50 years in prison and will be sentenced next month.