Des Moines Police Investigating 5th Homicide of 2019 After Man Dies of Stab Wounds

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man who suffered stab wounds earlier this week has died.

Police say 31-year-old Thein Aung died on Thursday at Mercy Hospital where he was receiving treatment for stab wounds suffered on Monday evening. Police found Aung suffering a stab wound to his torso after they responded to a reported fight in the 1000 block of 9th Street.

Police say they have interviewed the person they believe stabbed Aung as well as several other witnesses. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Aung is the fifth homicide victim in the city of Des Moines in 2019.