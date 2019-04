Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Felix Chapman had 13 kills, and Grand View swept St. Xavier 3-0 on day two of pool play at the NAIA Men's National Volleyball Tournament.

With the win, the Vikings secure a spot in the NAIA Final Four, along with Missouri Baptist, who GV faces in the final pool play game on Thursday.

The semifinals are Friday, and the championship match is Saturday.