Grieving Parents Advocate for Ways to Increase Numbers on Iowa’s Donor Registry

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Grieving parents are turning their pain into advocacy after their teenage son died in a tragic accident. Logan Luft of Charles City died on July 4th, 2017 when the ATV he was riding in flipped and pinned him underneath. In his passing, Logan's organs saved the lives of five other people. His parents are hoping they can save even more lives by passing a bill in his honor.

"Once you lose a child it`s like how do you rebound? What do you have after that. How do you get up out of bed the next day?" says Wendy Luft, Logan's mom.

In their weakness is where the Luft's found their strength. Never having taken an interest the legislative process, the parents helped create "Logan's Law." It would prompt hunters and fishermen to become registered organ and tissue donors when applying for their hunting and fishing licenses. The bill honors the 15-year-old who was an avid outdoorsman.

"The fun part about it, it's bipartisan. It doesn`t matter what your background is, what your feelings are, how you feel politically. This is a bill that brings everyone together," she says. Luft believes the hunting and fishing market is untapped and if the bill passes, she believes the number of registered donors will increase.

"I truly believe that we are missing the boat when it comes to that male role model in the homes setting that standard. They are going to be decision maker if their child was in an accident. They are the ones that need to be educated."

The bill has passed through the Senate and is currently awaiting debate on the House floor before making its way onto Governor Reynold's desk for signing.