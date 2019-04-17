× Theresa Greenfield’s Ex-Campaign Manager Charged with Election Misconduct

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The former campaign manager for an Iowa congressional candidate is facing several charges related to election misconduct.

Twenty-seven-year-old Noah Wasserman served as Theresa Greenfield‘s campaign manager during her 2018 run for the Democratic primary in Iowa’s third district.

Wasserman admitted forging signatures in order to get her name on the ballot. He’s now charged with felony election misconduct and 13 counts of tampering with records. He bonded out of the Polk County Jail shortly after being booked on the charges Tuesday afternoon.

Greenfield withdrew the signatures after learning what happened.

In March of 2018, Greenfield told Channel 13, “It wasn’t a choice for me. I knew that I could not let a petition go forward that had forged signatures on it. It had to come be removed.”

Greenfield was unable to come up with the needed signatures by deadline, ending her campaign.