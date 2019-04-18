Baer Wins Coveted Chris Street Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nicholas Baer wins Iowa's most coveted basketball honor: the Christ Street Award. It goes to the Hawkeye who best exemplifies Street's spirit, enthusiasm, and intensity.

The video is a recent story on Baer from John Sears at the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

Here's the University of Iowa Sports Information media release on Baer's award.

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Nicholas Baer was named recipient of the Chris Street Award for the 2018-19 University of Iowa men’s basketball season. The Hawkeye senior received the award Thursday evening at the team’s awards ceremony.

The Chris Street Award is presented annually to a Hawkeye player, or players, who best exemplify the spirit, enthusiasm and intensity of Chris Street. Street was an Iowa basketball player who died in an auto accident in 1993, midway through his junior year.

Baer saw action in 129 career games, including 32 starts. The native of Bettendorf, Iowa, is the only player in program history to total more than 750 points, 500 rebounds, 100 assists, 100 steals, 100 blocks, and 100 3-point field goals. Baer, who was a non-scholarship athlete his first two years, grew into a leadership role his final two seasons. Baer is one of three Hawkeyes since 1980 to lead the team in steals three consecutive seasons and the first Hawkeye since 1980 to lead the team in steals and blocks in the same season twice. A two-time co-captain, Baer helped Iowa to NCAA Tournament wins over Temple (2016) and Cincinnati (2019) and an NIT victory over South Dakota (2017). Baer was Iowa’s leading scorer off the bench as a senior, averaging 6.7 points per game, while leading the team in blocks (36) and steals (34). Baer was a three-time Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient for Iowa men’s basketball and a four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.