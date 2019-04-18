CBD Products Sold From Vending Machine In Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa– Confusion over state law may be behind the expansion of an illegal activity in Iowa. The Story County Attorney made it clear last month, any products containing CBD regardless of the level of THC are illegal. The Webster County Attorney says Iowans must, refrain from marketing, selling, distributing or possessing CBD oil. Yet in Black Hawk County, you can now purchase CBD from a vending machine in Cedar Falls.

“It’s the first machine in the world,” owner Corey Coleman said.

The Care By CBD vending machine holds an array of CBD products. A few taps on the screen, and a swipe of a card and a CBD is available in minutes. The “smart” machine allows owner Corey Coleman to track his customers.

“So we can learn about our customers through their buying process; male, female, age and time of day,” Coleman said.

Coleman says providing this product, hits close to home.

“The changing the person one day at a time started with my girlfriend’s daughter Evie who we lost to cancer on her fourth birthday. We used these products to reduce a number of medications she was taking at that time,” Coleman said.

But is it legal?

Two other Iowa counties sent warnings to businesses telling them that under state law all CBD products, regardless of THC level, must come from one of the state approved dispensaries.

“I am not an attorney you would have to take that up with them,” Coleman said.

Coleman says police have been to the vending machine before, and everything seems to check out.

“The police were here and they understand the legality of it and there was no issue at that time, and I don’t suspect we will be having any problems,” Coleman said.

We reached out to Cedar Falls city officials, the Cedar Falls Police Department, and the Black Hawk County Attorney for comment and haven’t heard back.