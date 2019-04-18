Cyclone Jacobson, True Scholar-Athlete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Big 12 basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year is Iowa State's Michael Jacobson.

Here's the media release from Iowa State University Sports Information detailing Jacobson's honor.

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State junior Michael Jacobson has been named the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Jacobson is the third Iowa State men’s basketball recipient of the award in its seven-year history, joining two-time winner Melvin Ejim (2013, 2014).

The Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year honor is just the latest accomplishment for Jacobson, a Waukee, Iowa native. The finance major with a 3.80 grade point average has also been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America second team as well as an Academic All-Big 12 First-Team selection.

On the court, Jacobson started all 35 games for the Cyclones and finished fourth on the team in scoring with 11.1 points. He led the team in rebounds per game (5.9) and finished fifth in the Big 12 Conference shooting 57.6 percent from the field. Jacobson reached double-figure points in 19 games, including a career-best 23 points against Illinois at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

He was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team after helping the Cyclones to their fourth championship in the last six seasons. His effort in Kansas City, Missouri included a 16-rebound performance against top-seeded Kansas State in the semifinals.

Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year Winners

2018-19 – Michael Jacobson, Iowa State

2017-18 – Jevon Carter, West Virginia

2016-17 – Nathan Adrian, West Virginia

2015-16 – Perry Ellis, Kansas

2014-15 – Perry Ellis, Kansas

2013-14 – Melvin Ejim, Iowa State

2012-13 – Melvin Ejim, Iowa State