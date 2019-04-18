× Des Moines Chosen as Finalist for New Ironman Triathlon

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s capital city has been named one of four finalists to host an Ironman Triathlon in 2020.

The organization made the announcement via a Facebook Live video Thursday morning, saying this would be first new Ironman Triathlon added since 2014. Ironman felt it was the right time to bring an event to the central U.S.

The four host city finalists are:

Des Moines, Iowa

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Memphis, Tennessee

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Organizers say Des Moines’ accessibility, nationally known farmers’ market, parks, bike trails, and lakes made it an attractive site for an Ironman Triathlon.

More site visits will be done at all of the finalist cities between now and mid-June, when the host city will be chosen.