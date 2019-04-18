× Hoyt Middle School, Brubaker Elementary Evacuated Due to ‘Noticeable Odor’

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two Des Moines schools were evacuated because of an odor detected in a science classroom Thursday morning, but students are now back in the classroom.

The school district says Hoyt Middle School and Brubaker Elementary were evacuated Thursday around 11:45 a.m. The district says the odor “caused some mild irritation to students.”

Hazmat crews and environmental specialists from the school district are on scene to investigate the source of the odor.

Students were able to return to classrooms by 12:15 p.m. There’s no word yet on what caused the smell.

The two schools are connected.