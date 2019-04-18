Hoyt Middle School, Brubaker Elementary Evacuated Due to ‘Noticeable Odor’

Posted 12:21 pm, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:22PM, April 18, 2019

Hazmat crews investigate odor at Hoyt Middle School on April 18, 2019. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two Des Moines schools were evacuated because of an odor detected in a science classroom Thursday morning, but students are now back in the classroom.

The school district says Hoyt Middle School and Brubaker Elementary were evacuated Thursday around 11:45 a.m. The district says the odor “caused some mild irritation to students.”

Hazmat crews and environmental specialists from the school district are on scene to investigate the source of the odor.

Students were able to return to classrooms by 12:15 p.m. There’s no word yet on what caused the smell.

The two schools are connected.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.