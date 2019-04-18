× IDPH Reports Second Case of Measles in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health says a second case of measles has been confirmed in northeast Iowa.

The infected person is a “household contact” of the first person the IDPH released information about Monday. That individual was unvaccinated and had recently returned from Israel, where measles transmission is occurring.

The IDPH says the second infection was identified during the investigation into the first case of measles and the person has taken part in voluntarily confinement order at home. That person was also unvaccinated.

According to the IDPH, because the person was isolated at home during the incubation period for the illness, there is not a threat to the general public.

Prior to these latest infections, no cases of measles had been reported in Iowa since 2011.