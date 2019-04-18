× Metro Waste Authority Seeking Proposals on Building its Own Recycling Facility

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Metro Waste Authority has taken a step toward what could be the future of recycling in the metro.

Wednesday night, it put out a request for proposal, essentially seeking bids on what it would cost to design and build a new recycling facility. Preliminary estimates place the cost at about $24 million.

Earlier this year MWA board members and staff toured a state-of-the-art facility in Las Vegas.

MWA’s current contract with Mid America Recycling ends in 2021.

The company says it would invest $5-10 million dollars in new equipment if the contract is extended.