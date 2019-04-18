× Who is That Guy? Jason Momoa Shaves Beard to Promote Change from Plastic to Aluminum

Wait…what? Who is that handsome devil? He looks kind of familiar, but could it really be, Iowa’s own Jason Momoa?

We’ve become so used to the bearded glory of Momoa’s fine face, we almost forgot what he looked like underneath all the hair.

The actor, who grew up in Indianola, posted a video to his YouTube channel about the major change, saying he hadn’t shaved since 2012. As he shaved, he also said goodbye to some of his most famous characters.

“Goodbye Drogo, bye Arthur Curry, bye Declan…” Momoa said.

The shave was part of a video Momoa made about making a change for the better to promote recycling, especially using aluminum cans instead of water bottles.

“I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet and I think I have a solution. I don’t want to b*#!h about it, there’s only one thing that can really help our planet, save our planet, as long as we recycle — and that’s aluminum,” said Momoa.

A switch to water in cans instead of bottles can help clean up our oceans and lands, he said.

According to Momoa, about 75-percent of all the aluminum in circulation has been recycled.