Black Hawk County Attorney Responds to CBD Vending Machine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Black Hawk County Attorney has his doubts that items in a CBD vending machine actually contain CBD.

Channel 13 first brought you the story Thursday night.

The vending machine located near the UNI campus in Cedar Falls sells a variety of THC-free products.

You must scan your ID and can only make a purchase if you are over 18 years old.

When asked about the legality of the products, Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams said, "We do not know if the claimed CBD product is in fact CBD. If it is CBD, it is illegal, regardless of THC content."