‘Cards for Kenzy’ Campaign Continues as Teen with Inoperable Cancer Returns Home

ALTOONA, Iowa – The story of an Altoona teen’s ongoing battle with cancer has touched the hearts of people across Iowa, and they are showing their support for 17-year-old Mackenzy Larson.

We've been following Kenzy’s story as she faced another reoccurrence of osteosarcoma, which she has already dealt with several times over the last eight years.

Her journey through treatment has consisted of several surgeries, chemo, and radiation. She also had to have her left leg amputated.

Doctors have told the 17-year-old her cancer is now inoperable and according to a post on her Facebook page, Kenzy's family has brought her back to Iowa from the Mayo Clinic.

“Pathology report came back positive for high grade spindle cell malignancy, morphologically consistent with her osteosarcoma from where they did the biopsies of the hematoma area. It is pretty big, larger than her liver. Currently in route from Mayo to be under the care of Kenzy primary oncologist back home at Blank. Pain management has been under control and she is traveling with oxygen. Kenzy is happy to be coming home and around everyone she loves dearly. Thank you so much for the outpouring of support. God Bless.”

The organization Angels for Sam wants to show Kenzy and her family support, so it is collecting cards for Kenzy.

"She's a very special young lady, for being diagnosed when she was 9 years old and to go through the process she has with the surgeries and procedures,” said Linda Frazier with Angels for Sam.

Cards can be sent to:

Kenzy Larson c/o Angels for Sam

P.O. Box 185

Carlisle, IA 50047

The group hopes to collect thousands of cards. They will give them to her at a Celebration of Life currently being planned.