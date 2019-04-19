× Charges Reduced Against Former Waukee Schools COO Eric Rose

WAUKEE, Iowa — Eric Rose, the former chief operating officer of the Waukee School District, has reached a plea deal and will have all felony charges against him dropped.

Rose was charged with misconduct in office and soliciting to commit a felony last year, after a special investigation by the State Auditor’s Office found $130,000 in misspending at the district.

On Friday, Dallas County dropped felony charges against Rose, who instead pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.

Those misdemeanor charges are related to his personal use of a district snowblower and asking district vendors to make donations to his son’s hockey team.

The dropped charge stems from allegations that Rose changed time records to pay employees who ran personal errands for him during the school day.

Rose was also fined $630 and granted a deferred judgement, meaning the charges will be dismissed after he completes one year probation.