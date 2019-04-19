DMACC Fashion Gala Puts a New Spin on Recycled Fashion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- The DMACC Fashion Institute is hosting its 5th annual Fashion Gala this weekend and this year’s theme revolves around unconventional materials.

Students designed 20 different outfits with the environment and sustainability in mind.

“Use different materials and textures, different textures, different colors and manipulate those materials to make something totally unique and different,” DMACC Fashion Design Professor Ann Gadbury said.

Electric wires, tin foil, garbage bags, candy, candy wrappers. You can see so many different materials recycled and reused in the students' designs.

Gadbury said some of the best designs are ones where you don’t even recognize the material. Such as the outfit that has melted plastic bottles pulled into long strands to make a skirt.

Some designs are meant to embody the weighted burden of the garbage people put into the world.

“It’s definitely heavier though, but it makes you more aware of what you are doing, like 'hey this trash, not all of its trash, but hey it’s what you’re putting on the Earth, be aware of that,'” DMACC Fashion Gala Model Sarai Goodlett said.

The 5th annual Fashion Gala is Friday, April 19th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mainframe Studio in Des Moines. Tickets are $10 and $5 for students. You can buy at the door or online at dmacc.edu.