× Iowa State Graduate Student Charged With Sex Abuse

AMES, Iowa — An Iowa State University graduate student could be connected to multiple sexual assaults, according to court records.

Jona Paulus, 33, is already charged with one count of third-degree sex abuse. He is accused of raping a woman in his University Village apartment earlier this month.

According to court records, the alleged victim has an audio recording of Paulus admitting that he was told “no” prior to the incident.

Paulus is also accused in another sexual assault the next day at a campus dorm room. The alleged victim in that case also told police Paulus had photos on his phone of himself engaged in sex acts with other women.

The victim stated, “It looked as if the video was taken without the knowledge of the female.”

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.