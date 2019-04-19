× Police: Ames Man Stabbed Puppy, Left it in Dumpster

AMES, Iowa – An Ames man is facing charges of animal torture after police say he stabbed his pet puppy and left it in a dumpster.

The Ames Police Department says they responded to a report of an injured puppy in a dumpster in the 600 block of Squaw Creek Drive on April 14. The German shepherd puppy was found to have a stab wound in his side.

Animal Control was called to help and they transported the puppy to a vet clinic, where he received medical treatment until April 18th. The puppy is now being cared for at the Ames Animal Shelter.

Police were able to locate the owner of the puppy, 20-year-old Rashidi D. Simba, and they say he admitted to stabbing the animal and placing it in the dumpster.

Rashidi was arrested Friday and booked into the Story County Jail on one charge of animal torture, an aggravated misdemeanor.