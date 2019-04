Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- The first-ever postseason game for the Iowa Wild is just two days away.

The Wild were back on the ice Friday for their third of four practices this week.

Iowa bounced back nicely from an eight-game losing streak, winning their final three regular season contests.

They'll need that momentum in the playoffs against Milwaukee, who's won 11 of 14.

The good news is that the Wild get to stay home for Games 1 and 2. Game 1 is Sunday at 4:00 p.m.