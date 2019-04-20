Mobile Adoption Event Brings Puppies to the People

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One local organization is bringing the puppies to the people!

Hope Animal Rescue had a mobile pet adoption event in the parking lot of a Des Moines Pet Smart today.

“We are 100 percent foster-based, so we don’t have that brick and mortar building to go and view all of our adoptable animals, so it’s events like this that are going to give us the attention that our adoptables deserve,” Hope Animal Rescue of Central Iowa Vice President Cheri Keuck said.

Hope Animal Rescue gets intakes from owner surrenders and strays here in Iowa, but they also bring in transfers from a high-kill shelter in Oklahoma. All the dogs and cats at the event were transferred from that Oklahoma shelter Friday night. Every animal is spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before going up for adoption.

But they can’t all sleep in the mobile kennel, so the organization relies heavily on foster volunteers.

“They didn’t have to live in kennels all day long, they got to hang out at our house with our other animals and our kids. So now that she’s being adopted, we know how she’s going to do around other dogs and kids,” said Meg Kinnetz, a dog foster.

If you missed Saturday’s adoption event, Hope Animal Rescue is at Pet Smart off of SE 14th Street in Des Moines once a month. Follow their Facebook or webpage for random pop-up events just like this one.