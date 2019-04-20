Pilot Program Allows for Online Food Benefits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The USDA is trying a pilot program for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to shop online.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says, "People who receive SNAP benefits should have the opportunity to shop for food the same way more and more Americans shop for food – by ordering and paying for groceries online."

The two-year test is launching in New York state and only works with households using electronic benefit transfer cards.

Online retailers like Amazon and Walmart will be limited to specific delivering areas. And the pilot will expand to other areas of New York and seven other states including Iowa.

The USDA says it will release more information if the launch is successful and if other pilot states are ready to implement.