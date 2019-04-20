Prosecutors Want 180-Year Sentence for Basketball Coach Who Sexually Abused 400 Boys

IOWA -- Federal prosecutors want a former Barnstormers basketball coach who admitted to sexually abusing 400 boys over the course of a decade to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

In a sentencing memorandum filed Thursday, prosecutors asked a judge to sentence Greg Stephen to 180 years in prison. The sentence, they say, would reflect the harm he caused his victims.

Last year Stephen pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting minors and possessing and transporting child pornography. His defense team has asked for a sentence of 20 years.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 2.

