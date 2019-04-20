Thousands of Free Meals Packaged and Delivered this Easter Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Volunteers at Hope Ministries made sure more than 1,000 people had full stomachs this holiday weekend.

“What really surprises us is the need that is out there of people looking for a meal. And the sincere gratitude when you are there and delivering a meal, that is an amazing thing,” Hope Ministries volunteer Paul Nilles said.

Volunteers at Hope Ministries packaged more than 1,000 Easter meals Saturday morning to deliver to elderly, homebound and low-income individuals and families in Des Moines. Folks preordered these hearty meals of meat, potatoes, vegetables and rolls if they did not have a way to get to Hope Ministries. But if people can get to the facility, they can always expect a hot meal.

“If you live in the Des Moines metro and have the ability to get here, there is no reason to be food insecure because you can get three meals a day, 365 days a year,” Hope Ministries volunteer Mary Beveridg said.

Even on Easter Sunday, Hope Ministries: Bethel Mission will have free breakfast, lunch and dinner for those who need it. That is located at 1310 6th Avenue in Des Moines.