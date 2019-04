Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- A customer at a Sioux City Fleet Farm gas station is a million dollars richer.

The Iowa Lottery says someone purchased a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket at the Fleet Farm Fuel on Sunnybrook Drive.

That ticket came within one number of winning Friday night’s $175 million jackpot. No one matched all six numbers, bringing to total up to $192 million.

Fleet Farm will earn a $1,000 bonus for selling the million dollar ticket.