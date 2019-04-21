Des Moines Police Investigating Fiery Motorcycle Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that caused a motorcycle to burst into flames.

The crash happened Sunday night on East Euclid and East 26th Street near the Interstate 235 on ramp in Des Moines.

Police said a motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition with a head injury.

The Des Moines Fire Department was able to put out the flames, after the motorcycle caught fire.

Police are investigating if speed was a factor in the crash.

