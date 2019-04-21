Fire Crews Battle Flames at Urbandale Apartment Complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Strong winds made it more difficult for Urbandale firefighters trying to make sure flames didn't spread at an apartment complex.

Crews were called out to a fire at 2612 Patricia Drive around 2 p.m. Sunday. They say the outside of these apartments was on fire, and the wind increased the risk of the flames spreading to the roof or to other buildings.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly but stayed on scene to make sure there were no hot spots or embers.

“We don't want to leave any embers or hidden spots that could catch up later, especially concerning this wind like it is, it wouldn't take much to get a rekindle,” said Urbandale Fire Chief Jerry Holt.

They say the fire was contained to the outside of a top level apartment and didn't penetrate inside the building.

A next-door neighbor said no one was living in the unit at the time.

“The apartment that has the most damage is vacant. He moved out a few weeks ago from my understanding. So it was a good thing no one was living in that one,” said neighbor Janae Frost.

No one was hurt in the fire. Crews have not yet determined exactly what caused it.