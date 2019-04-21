I THINK: Major League Baseball Has Problems

Posted 11:26 pm, April 21, 2019, by

Baseball is a great sport, but as John Sears Sounds off, the sport of baseball has problems.  Bat flips, blackouts, MLB is doing nothing to grow the game for a younger generation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.