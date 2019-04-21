× Insiders April 21, 2019: Sen. Joni Ernst, Advice from Cory Booker, Goodwill of Central Iowa CEO Jackie Norris

DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst talked about what she thinks about parents who don’t immunize their kids because of something they read on the internet. She also gave her thoughts on the president’s idea to drop off migrants in sanctuary cities.

Ernst talked about how she has dealt with her personal pain that was made public and what she fears scares away some people from getting into public service.

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker spent some private time with Iowa House and Senate legislators away from the media. Afterwards, he told us the advice he gave to Iowa Democratic legislators.

Jackie Norris helped Barack Obama win Iowa, helped Michelle Obama as the nation's first lady, kept track of Tom Vilsack's finances in his campaign for governor and made sure Vice President Al Gore knew where he was going and when. These days, she is the president and CEO of Goodwill of Central Iowa. She discussed what politicians can learn from the nonprofit world.

Norris is back to answer questions on the Insiders Quick Six.